Webb, Vikings rout Indians

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

LATHAM — Brayden Webb didn’t do it all by himself, but he certainly gave it a try.

The Vikings’ freshman went 5-for-5 with a home run and 8 runs batted in as Symmes Valley routed the Western Indians 21-2 in a 5-inning Southern Ohio Conference game on Monday.

“He can hit. He’s just a freshman. He’s going to be a good hitter for us,” said Vikings’ coach Chad Renfroe.

Symmes Valley (9-1, 5-1) had 13 hits including Eli Patterson who was 2-3 with a double and Logan Justice went 1-2 with a home run.

Caden Brammer, Levi Ross, A.J. Littreal and Nick Strow all went 1-2. Tanner McComas was 1-5 and went the first 4 innings for the win as he gave up 2 hits, struck out 3 and walked 2.

Luke Niece finished up the final inning striking out 3 and walked 2.

The Vikings took a 4-0 lead in the first inning as McComas and Webb each had 2-run singles.

Symmes Valley exploded for 12 runs in the second inning.

Patterson had a 2-run doubled, Webb a 2-run single and Ross and Strow had RBI singles

After getting a run in the fourth to make it 17-2, the Vikings polished off the win with 4 runs in the fifth as Webb slammed a 3-run homer and Justice belted a solo shot.

The Vikings host Chesapeake on Tuesday and Portsmouth Notre Dame on Wednesday.

Sym. Valley 4(12)0 14 = 21 13 2

Western 011 00 = 2 4 6

Tanner McComas and Nick Strow. W-McComas (IP-4.0, H-2, ER-0, BB-2, K-3). Luke Niece (IP-1.0, K-3, BB-2). Hitting: SV: Caden Brammer 1-2, Levi Ross 1-2, A.J. Littreal 1-2, Brayden Webb 5-5 HR 8-RBI, Nick Strow 1-2, Eli Patterson 2-3 2B, Tanner McComas 1-5, Logan Justice 1-2 HR.