Humana selected by Ohio to serve Medicaid beneficiaries

Health and well-being company Humana Inc has been selected by the Ohio Department of Medicaid to deliver health care coverage to Medicaid beneficiaries who live throughout Ohio starting in early 2022.

Humana will serve adults and children across the state of Ohio with the goal of helping them improve their health and well-being through a holistic, value-based approach to care that goes beyond traditional clinical care.

“It is an honor to be entrusted to serve Ohioans covered by Medicaid through an individualized and coordinated approach to care that considers the whole person,” John Barger, Humana Medicaid president, said. “Humana is proud to have served Ohio communities for more than a quarter century, and we share with the Ohio Department of Medicaid a deep commitment to increasing access to care and to improving health outcomes, particularly with the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic and other public health challenges facing Ohioans.”

Humana is one of at least six health plans selected as part of a statewide Medicaid managed care procurement issued last year. The state contract will offer an initial two-year term of service, with the option of renewal terms thereafter.

More than 566,000 Ohioans currently have health coverage through Humana Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare prescription drug plans, commercial group health plans, and the TRICARE military health care program as administered by Humana.