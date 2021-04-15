Homer McConnell

Sept. 20, 1924–April 14, 2021

Homer E. McConnell, 96, of Ironton, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at a local nursing home facility.

Mr. McConnell was born Sept. 20, 1924, in Willow Wood, a son of the late Oscar and Edna (Thompson) McConnell.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Nina Lockhart McConnell, who passed away Feb. 19, 2008.

Mr. McConnell was a graduate of Windsor High School and retired from Russell Printing as a printer. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Ironton.

He is survived by his sister, Mary Lou (James) Corn, of Ironton; and several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends and relatives.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Ralph (Alda) McConnell and Charles (Dorothy) McConnell; and sister Betty Jo (Dale) Holschuh.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Perkins Ridge Cemetery, with Pastor David Lambert officiating.

Anyone that would like to be part of the procession, please meet at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton at noon Saturday. Procession will begin at 12:15 p.m. to the cemetery. The family welcomes all friends and family to meet at the cemetery if unable to follow the procession.

To offer the McConnell family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.