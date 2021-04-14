Jeffrey Kipp

Jeffrey Allen Kipp, 57, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at home.

Funeral service will be conducted 6 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with visitation being held one hour prior to the service also at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.