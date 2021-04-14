Ironton topples Fairview

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

The Ironton Fighting Tigers got good pitching and Howell.

No, not “and how,” but Kyle Howell for 4 strong innings as they beat the Fairview Eagles 9-2 on Tuesday.

Howell allowed 3 hits, an unearned run, struck out 5 and walked one in picking up the win.

“Howell made his debut on the mound for us and he does what he does and that’s get it done,” said Ironton coach Travis Wylie.

“He’s just a guy you want on your team.”

Ben Taylor worked 2 innings giving up 3 hits, an earned run and recorded a strikeout. Ashton Duncan finished up and pitched a perfect seventh notching a strikeout.

Ironton’s offense generated 13 hits with Connor Kleinman going 3-3, Jon Wylie was 2-4 with a double, a triple and an RBI. Howell was 2-3, Cameron Deere 1-3 with 2 RBI, Jacob Sloan 2-2 with and RBI, Nate Bias 1-1, Cole Freeman 1-2 with a double and RBI and Trevor Kleinman 1-3 with an RBI.

“Jake Sloan has really improved at the plate and he’s driving in runs for us,” said Wylie.

“Our seniors Howell, Ashley, Deere and (Rocky) White are doing the things that need to be done for us to be a winning team.”

Fairview (5-5) got a run in the top of the first when Jeremy Harper singled, stole second and scored on a hit by Bradley Adkins.

Ironton (8-3) came right back to take the lead for good with 2 runs in the bottom of the inning.

Howell singled and scored on Wylie’s triple and Deere grounded out as Wylie scored.

The lead went to 4-1 in the second.

Freeman walked, moved to second on a passed ball and third on a ground out and scored when Ashton Duncan grounded out. Connor Kleinman singled, stole second and scored on Howell’s single.

The Fighting Tigers got 2 more runs in the third and it was 6-1.

With one out, Sloan was hit by a pitch, Ryan Ashley hit into a force play, stole second and scored on Freeman’s double. Trevor Kleinman followed with an RBI single.

Ironton scored 2 more runs in the fourth with 2 outs.

Wylie doubled and scored on a single by Deere who took second on the throw home. Sloan dropped an RBI single into center field and it was- 8-1.

The Eagles scored in the sixth on singles by Dustin Allen and Jeremy Harper and Adkins’ double.

Ironton got the run back in the bottom of the inning on singles by Connor Kleinman and Bias and Peyton Aldridge’s sacrifice fly.

The game ended due to home plate umpire Chris Meenach being hit directly by a foul ball that broke his collarbone.

“That was just unfortunate and we wish Chris well,” said Wylie.

Fairview had only 6 hits with Harper and Adkins each going 2-3.

Ironton travels to Chesapeake on Wednesday.

Fairview 100 001 0 = 2 6 1

Ironton 222 201 x = 9 13 0

Bradley Adkins Landon McDowell. Kyle Howell, Ben Taylor (5), Ashton Duncan (7) and Cole Freeman. W-Howell (IP-4.0, H-3, R-1, ER-0, K-5, BB-1). Taylor (IP-2.0, H-3, R-1, ER-1, K-1). Duncan (IP-1.0, K-1). L-Adkins (ER-9, K-2, BB-1, HBP-1). Hitting-FHS: Jeremy Harper 2-3, Bradley Adkins 2-3 2B 2-RBI, Landon McDowell 1-3, Dustin Allen 1-2; Ironton: Kyle Howell 2-3, Nate Bias 1-1, Jon Wylie 2-4 2B 3B RBI, Cameron Deere 1-3 2-RBI, Peyton Aldridge RBI, Jacob Sloan 2-2 RBI, Cole Freeman 1-2 2B RBI, Trevor Kleinman 1-3 RBI, Ashton Duncan RBI, Connor Kleinman 3-3.