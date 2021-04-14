Howard, Morrison spark Redwomen rout of Minford

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — Forget the Bash Brothers. Meet The Slugging Sisters.

Kylee Howard and Abbi Morrison slugged home runs and drove in 6 runs between them as the Rock Hill Redwomen routed the Minford Lady Falcons 12-2 in 5 innings on Tuesday.

Howard had a big game all-around. She not only went 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run and 4 RBI, she picked up the win with a 6-hitter as she struck out 2, walked one and only one runs was earned.

Morrison was 2-4 with the home run and 2 RBI. Aleigha Matney had big game as she went 4-for-4 with and RBI while Tori Adkins was 2-4 with a double and an RBI.

Minford took a 2-0 lead in the first. Andi Blevins hit a lead-off home run. Miranda Johnson singled, M Koverman hit into a fielder’s choice and Harley Lute reached on an error as the run scored.

Rock Hill tied the game in the second.

Nevaeh Hackworth, Emmi Stevens and Matney all singled to load the bases and a throwing error on the play scored 2 runs.

The Redwomen turned on the power in the third inning as Makenzie Hanshaw walked and Morrison unloaded a 2-run home run to make it 4-2.

Rock Hill blew the game open with 5 runs in the fourth inning.

Karlee Gillespie and Matney singled with one out and Howard then lit up the scoreboard as she smacked a 3-run homer. Hanshaw walked, Adkins and Morrison singled to load the bases and Tabbi Miller grounded out to drive in the fifth run.

Rock Hill ended the game early with 3 runs in the fifth.

Gillespie reached reached second on an error and Matney singled her home and went to second on a wild pitch. Howard singled to drive in Matney and Adkins ended the game with an RBI double.

Rock Hill host South Point on Wednesday.

Minford 200 00 = 2 6 5

Rock Hill 022 53 = 12 14 3

Addison Lute, Harley Lute (4), Andi Blevins (4) and Andi Blevins, Sadie Hatfield (4). Kylee Howard and Makenzie Hanshaw. W-Howard (ER-1, K-2, BB-1). L-Lute (IP-3.1, H-9, R-7, ER-5, K-4, BB-10). H. Lute (IP-0.0, H-2, R-2, ER-1, BB-1). Blevins (IP-1.0, H-3, R-3, ER-2, K-2, BB-0). Hitting-MHS: Andi Blevins 2-3 HR 2B RBI, Miranda Johnson 2-3 2B, Megan Johnson 1-3, Annie Lawson 1-2 2B; RH: Aleigha Matney 4-4, Kylee Howard 3-4 HR 4-RBI, Tori Adkins 2-4 2B RBI, Abby Morrison 2-2 HR 2-RBI, Nevaeh Hackworth 1-3, Emmi Stevens 1-3, Karlee Gillespie 1-3.