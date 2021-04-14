EDITORIAL: Never hesitate to act

April has been proclaimed as Child Abuse Prevention Month by both Lawrence County and the City of Ironton.

The observance, which coincides with a national recognition, can highlight the role the community can play in protecting children who may be in an abusive environment.

At last week’s meeting of the Lawrence County Commission, Rich Blankenship, assistant director of Lawrence County Job and Family Services, spoke of how his agency responds to and investigates all reports they receive from the public of suspected abuse.

Far too often, some will not make a report, fearing that they will be identified. However, these reports are kept confidential and, if needed a report can be made anonymously.

The biggest way to curb abuse is for the public to be more vigilant and act as the eyes and ears of agencies who are in a position to do something about it.

If you know of a child who is in danger, please do not hesitate to report it to authorities.

There are resources in place in this county to tackle this problem and we have a responsibility as a community to always act on behalf of children who can not speak up on their own.