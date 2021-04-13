Richard Thomas

Richard A. Thomas, 76, of Crown City, died Sunday, April 11, 2021.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington, West Virginia.

No visitation will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

