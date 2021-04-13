April 14, 2021

  • 55°

Richard Thomas

By Obituaries

Published 3:28 pm Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Richard Thomas

Richard A. Thomas, 76, of Crown City, died Sunday, April 11, 2021.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington, West Virginia.

No visitation will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfunerahome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Do you feel the governor’s revised rules to allow large outdoor events to return is the right move?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business