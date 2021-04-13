Kenneth Malone

May 14, 1950–April 10, 2021

Kenneth Alan Malone, 70, of Pedro, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021.

Mr. Malone was born May 14, 1950, in Blackfork, a son to Kenneth Alfred Malone of Pedro and the late Leah Norma (Harrison) Malone.

Kenneth was a 1968 graduate of Rock Hill High School.

He was a retired foreman for AK Steel. Kenneth was an avid outdoors man, who loved hunting especially turkey and ducks and enjoyed fishing.

He loved working on the farm with his dad, reading his Bible and watching westerns.

He was a faithful member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church.

In addition to his dad, he is survived by sister, Mary Ellen Ross, of Pedro; his children, Lisa (Todd) Myers, of Pedro, Kevin (Tonya) Malone, of Columbus, Mississippi, Angela Southworth, of Pedro, Amy (Dan) Johnson, of Wheelersburg, Anthony (Osha) Malone, of Wheelersburg, Susan (Adam) Malone, of Pedro, and Joshua Malone, of Jackson; life-long friend, Bill Bradshaw, of Pedro; 18 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends that will miss him

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Brother Rock Massie officiating.

Burial will follow in Macedonia Cemetery and visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the family online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.