South Point to purchase new vac truck

Received $100K grant toward $400K price

SOUTH POINT — The village council of South Point met on Tuesday and voted to move forward toward the purchase of a new vac truck for the street department.

Mayor Jeff Gaskin said the cost of a new truck is $400,000 and that it was a better move than spending $200,000 toward a used truck.

Gaskin said that the village received a $100,000 grant from the USDA toward the purchase.

He said that the council also voted to create the position of lieutenant for the police department and Lenny Abrams, an officer in the department, was chosen for that position.

Gaskin said the state Bureau of Workers Compensation has heard of how the village spent the BWC refund on new automated external defibrillators.

“They were taking about it in their BWC newsletter and the innovative way it was used,” he said.

Gaskin also said water usage in the village remains an issue, with 20 million gallons pumped in the last month.

“That is a summer level,” he said, adding he is concerned of further increases in usage in coming months.

Gaskin said the village, which has a flat water rate, is moving forward with water meters for 300 customers in the Sheridan area outside village limits.

In other business:

• The council heard from Bethesda Services, who run a residential counseling agency in the village. Gaskin said that Becky Bowling, from the company, which runs a home with four residents, spoke to those present in order explain what the business does and to build community relations.

• Met in a short executive session to discuss personnel issues.

• Heard from Gaskin, who said progress on renovations of the village community center “are moving very well.” Gaskin said the council approved a new HVAC system for the building, which will also have new lights and restrooms among the extensive renovations.

• The village received $200,000 from the legislature for the renovations, $4,000 of which was kept by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources as an administrative fee. Gaskin said the project has gone slightly over budget at $3,000.

“But we’ll put in a few thousand to finish it and we’ll have a brand new community center,” he said.

Work is expected to be completed on the project this summer.

The next meeting of council is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4 at village hall.