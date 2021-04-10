Teamwork key to Lady Tigers’ win

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

AID — Teamwork.

Braylin Wallace and Keegan Moore teamed up on a 6-hitter as the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers got a run in the seventh inning to beat the Crooksville Lady Ceramics 6-5 on Friday in the Valley of Thunder.

Wallace threw well as she made 69 pitches with 50 for strikes in 4 innings of work. She allowed 4 hits, 4 runs — 2 earned — while striking out 6 and walking 2.

Moore — who pitched the game before against Raceland — went the final 3 innings for the win as she threw 36 pitches with 32 for strikes. She struck out 8, gave up 2 hits, 1 earned run and did not walk a batter.

Crooksville’s Gracie Peck went 6.1 innings allowing 10 hits, 6 runs, 5 earned, with 8 strikeouts and 3 walks. She also hit a batter.

Ironton also had plenty of teamwork on offense as 8 different players accounted for 10 hits. Moore and Kiandra Martin each went 2-4, Graycie Brammer 1-3 with a home run, Kirsten Williams and Jada Rogers 1-3, Kylee Richendollar 1-4 and Holly Dutey and Wallace 1-2.

Crooksville went up 1-0 in the top of the first when Logyn Chamberlin walked, moved up on a ground out and scored on Lacie O’Neal’s base hit.

Ironton (9-0) answered with 3 runs in the bottom of the inning.

Brammer led off the rally with a solo home run. Kirsten Williams walked, Moore singled and Richendollar had an RBI single. Moore took third on the throw home and scored on a wild pitch.

The Ceramics tied the game in the third when Mckenna Headly reached on a 2-out error and O’Neal hit a 2-run homer.

But Ironton regained the lead with 2 runs in the fourth and it was 5-3.

Dutey began the inning with a double and went to third on a hit by Wallace. Rogers doubled to score Dutey and Williams got a 2-out RBI single.

Crooksville used the long ball to tie the game in the fifth when Headly hit a one-out home run after Chamberlin had walked.

Ironton ended the game in bottom of the seventh.

Moore walked and courtesy runner Katelyn Moore moved up on a passed ball and took third when Richendollar was out on a deep fly ball. Martin then had a walk-off RBI single to left field.

On Saturday, Ironton plays Centerburg at 3 p.m. and Hilliard Bradley at 5 p.m.

Crooksville 102 020 0 = 5 6 0

Ironton 300 200 1 = 6 10 2

Gracie Peck and Lacie O’Neal. Braylin Wallace, Keegan Moore (5) and Graycie Brammer. W-Moore (IP-3.0, H-2, R-1, ER-1, K8, BB-0). Wallace (IP-4.0, H-4, R-4, ER-2, K6, BB-2). L-Peck (ER-5, K-8, BB-3, HBP-1). CHS: Mckenna Headly 1-4 2-RBI HR, Lacie O’Neal 3-4 3-RBI HR, Grace Frame 1-3, Jaylynn Nelson 1-3; Ironton: Graycie Brammer 1-3 RBI HR, Kirsten Williams 1-3, Keegan Moore 2-4, Kylee Richendollar 1-4 RBI, Kiandra Martin 2-4 RBI, Brayllin Wallace 1-2, Holly Dutey 1-2 2B, Jada Rogers 1-3 2B.