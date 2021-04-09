April 9, 2021

Marble competition to raise funds for Henthorn building renovation

By Staff Reports

Published 3:55 pm Friday, April 9, 2021

Maker’s Market planned for space

A marble competition will take place at the former Henthorn building in Ironton on Saturday, to raise funds for the renovation of the space.

Diane Porter said she recently purchased the building and plans to open Maker’s Market in the space, offering booths for local artisans to sell their work.

Porter said the competition will begin at 9 a.m. and there will be hot dogs and baked goods for sale.

She said the building, which previously hosted a dry cleaning business, is more than 100 years old.

The building is located at 319 Vernon Street in Ironton.

