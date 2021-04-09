Elmus Guy

Elmus O. Guy, 84, of Scottown, died on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Jeryln.

The family will receive friends 2–3 p.m. on Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. The family is requesting visitors to wear masks and observe social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your favorite charity in his honor.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.