Lady Vikings start fast to top Fairland

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

AID — The Symmes Valley Lady Vikings went big early and got a big win.

The Lady Vikings built an 11-run lead early and went on to beat the Fairland Lady Dragons 13-6 on Tuesday.

The Lady Vikings had 15 hits with seven different players getting 2 hits.

Kyle Jenkins was 2-3 while Desiree Simpson, Kylee Thompson, Kelsie Gothard, Savannah Mart, Emily Estep and Jocelyn Carpenter all went 2-4. Lauren Wells was 1-3.

Fairland had 8hits with Emily Bowen going 2-3 with a home run. Katie Bell was 1-2 while Rileigh Adkins, Libby Judge, Kaylee Salyers and Katie Clark all 1-3.

Fairland got a run in the first when Clark singled, Salyers put down a sacrifice and Bowen had an RBI single.

The Lady Vikings answered with 5 runs in the bottom of the inning.

Simpson and Thompson singled and Mart had a 2-run double. Estep was safe on an error, Lauren Wells had an RBI single and Carpenter had a 2-run single.

Symmes Valley came back with 7 runs in the second to lead 12-1.

Simpson was safe on an error and Thompson and Gotharad singled for a run, Mart singled home 2 more, Estep singled, Wells reached on a fielder’s choice, Carpenter singled in a run, Kaitlyn Stevenson hit into a fielder’s choice for a run and Jenkins single in the final run.

The Lady Dragons got 2 runs back in the third. Clark walked and Salyers and Brenna Reedy had RBI singles.

Fairland got 2 more runs in the fifth when Salyers walked, moved up on a passed ball and Judge doubled for a run. Reedy reached on an error for a run.

The Lady Vikings got a run back in the bottom of the inning as Simpson singled, moved up on a passed ball, took third on a dropped third strike and scored on Gothard’s hit.

The final run of the game was a solo home run by Bowen in the top of the seventh.

Fairland 102 020 1 = 6 9 3

Sym. Valley 570 010 x = 13 15 2

Katie Bell, Emily Bowen (3), Kaylee Salyers (5) and McKenna Black. Kylee Thompson, Lauren Wells (4) and Jocelyn Carpenter. W-Thompson (IP-3.1, H-6, R-5, ER-3, K-1, BB-3). Wells (IP-3.2, H-2, R-1-ER-1, K-2, BB-0). Bell (IP-2.0, H-13, R-11, ER-8, K-0, BB-0). Bowen (IP-2.0, H-2, K-1, BB-1). Salyers (IP-2.0, H-1, R-1, ER-0, K-2, BB-0). Hitting-FHS: Emily Bowen 2-3 HR, Katie Bell 1-2, Rileigh Adkins 1-3, Libby Judge 1-3, Kaylee Salyers 1-3, Katie Clark 1-3, Brenna Reedy 1-3; SV: Desiree Simpson 2-4, Kylee Thompson 2-4, Kelsie Gothard 2-4, Savannah Mart 2-4, Emily Estep 2-4, Jocelyn Carpenter 2-4, Kylee Jenkins 2-3, Lauren Wells 1-3.