Kathleen Watson

Kathleen Watson, 93, of Crown City, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.