Man killed when lawnmower goes into creek

The Ironton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investing the death of Willow Wood man who died after his lawnmower went off the side of the road.

Around 9 a.m. on Saturday, the OSHP got a call of a lawn mower crash on County Road 64 in Mason Township.

According to the OSHP, Gary L Pancake, 60, of Willow Wood, was operating a Craftsman riding lawn mower southbound on County Road 64 when the lawn mower drove of the left side of the roadway and overturned on Pancake in a creek.

Pancake was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office.

Troopers was assisted on scene by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department and Lawrence County EMS.

The crash remains under investigation.