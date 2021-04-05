April 6, 2021

  • 50°

Thelma McCallister

By Obituaries

Published 4:49 pm Monday, April 5, 2021

Thelma McCallister

Thelma Louise McCallister, 87, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor James Wells officiating.

Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, West Virginia.

Visitation will be held 6–8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Do you agree with the Ohio Legislature’s passage of a bill limiting the governor’s health orders?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business