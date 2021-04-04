Ironton-Lawrence CAO receives $500,000 for recovery programs

The Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization received $500,000 in grant funding to strengthen the substance abuse recovery ecosystem focusing on recovery-to-work participants.

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, applauded the Appalachian Regional Commission’s announcement of four INSPIRE grant awards, totaling nearly $1.6 million. This is the first time these grants have been awarded to communities and organizations that are supporting individuals suffering from substance use disorder.

According to ARC, this new initiative focuses on creating or expanding a local recovery ecosystem that will lead to workforce entry or re-entry.

“This new federal grant initiative is great news for Ohio,” Portman said. “The nearly $1.6 million in funding will help organizations and communities continue their work to help Ohioans get back on their feet through vital recovery and job training programs. I’m proud to support these organizations that are tirelessly working to help folks live up to their God-given potential.”

ARC federal co-chairman Tim Thomas commended the awardees.

“These projects will help individuals in recovery obtain sustainable employment, further encouraging economic resiliency in Ohio communities,” he said. “I want to thank Sen. Portman for his continued support of ARC as we work to strengthen recovery ecosystems in the Region.”

Other entities receiving awards including:

• Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission in Waverly. $500,000 for a partnership with the Ross and Jackson-Vinton Community Action Commissions to support successful employment for individuals affected by substance abuse disorder.

• Flying HIGH in Youngstown. $500,000 to expand treatment, recovery, and workforce support services for residents who are affected by a substance abuse disorder. The program will cover Ashtabula, Columbiana, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties (and Lawrence County, Pennsylvania).

• Coleman Professional Services in Kent. $45,308 to develop a recovery ecosystem for the workforce in four counties.