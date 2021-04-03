MLB sponsors forced All-Star Game move
According to a report from prominent reporter/writer Howard Bryant, MLB’s decision to move the 2021 All-Star Game and draft out of Atlanta was not driven by a threatened player boycott, but rather by “Corporate sponsor pressure.”
According to Bryant, neither the players nor the MLBPA was permitted a vote on the issue.
MLB lists the following companies as corporate sponsors on their website:
• Arm and Hammer
• Bank of America
• Blue-Emu Pain Relief Cream
• Budweiser
• Camping World
• Chevrolet
• Clear
• Citrix
• Draft Kings
• Evan Williams Bourbon
• Extreme Networks
• Flonase
• Gatorade
• Geico
• Good Sam
• Google
• Hankook Tires
• HyperIce
• Loan Depot
• Lysol
• Mastercard
• MGM Resorts
• Mitel
• Netspend
• NTT
• Old Dominion Freight Lines
• Oxi Clean
• Roman
• Scott’s
• SiriusXM
• Spectrum Solutions
• Taco Bell
• T-Mobile
• Utz
• Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi
