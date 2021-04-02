Scott Greene

Oct. 26, 1970–Feb. 17, 2021

It is with deep love and sorrow that we mourn the passing of Scott M. Greene, 50, of Ironton, who passed away on Feb. 17, 2021, in Jackson.

Scott was born Oct. 26, 1970, son of William “Mike” (Terry) Greene and Linda (Wheeler) Nolen, deceased.

In addition to his mother, he was welcomed in Heaven by grandparents, Bill and Mary Lou Greene and Ralph and Harriet Wheeler; his aunt Libby Jones; and cousin, Jason Jones.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Mike and Terry Greene; daughter, Shellby Greene, his partner Michelle Greene; her daughter, Tori Bailey; sisters and brothers, Michelle (Danny) Allen, Richard (Alesia) Greene, Chris (Jayme) Greene and Mary (Garret) Slaughenhoup; special cousin, Brittney McComis; nieces and nephews, Versi (Leonard) Harrison, Pierce Reeves, Kirby (Jennifer) Allen, Troy Allen, Trevor Allen, Stephen McComis, Makenzie McComis, Garrett Massie and Ava Massie; along with beloved uncles, aunts, cousins and great-nieces and nephews.

Scott was a 1988 graduate of Green High School and went on to earn his associate’s degree from OU in electronic. He was a loyal courier for LaserShip for the past 10 years.

He was a lifelong Steelers fan, watching or attending every game he could. In his spare time, he enjoyed scuba diving, camping, a good card game and family get-togethers.

His huge smile and contagious laugh will be missed by all.

A celebration of his life will be 2 p.m., Saturday, April 10, at Wallaceton Baptist Church, 3121 Guynn Rd., Paint Lick, Kentucky, with pastor Leonard Harrison officiating.