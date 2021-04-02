Juanita Thomas

July 1, 1928–April 1, 2021

Juanita M. Thomas, 92, of Ironton, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Ohio State University Medical Center, Columbus.

Mrs. Thomas was born July 1, 1928, in Ironton, a daughter to the late Earl and Eva (Massie) Brown; and sister of the late James E. (Hunk) Brown.

She was also preceded in death by her husband in 1981, Frances “Wyatt” Thomas Jr., whom she married March 28, 1953.

Mrs. Thomas was a former clerk for CA Rambacher Company and a long-time foster grandparent at Central Christian Church.

Mrs. Thomas was a life-long resident of Ironton and was highly respected and liked by her community, whom she thought of as her extended family.

Mrs. Thomas was a member of Central Christian Church.

Left to cherish her memory are niece, Debra Brown-Hendrickson, of Muskegon, Michigan; and

special great-nephew, Braedin Brown Hendrickson, of Muskegon, Michigan.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Friends may call 5-7 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home.

To offer the family online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.