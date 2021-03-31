Webb, Brammer spark Vikings win over Redmen

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

AID — A pitcher always remembers their first varsity start. Brayden Webb will not only remember his start, but so will the Rock Hill Redmen.

The Symmes Valley Vikings’ freshman turned in 4 strong innings in a 10-4 win over the Rock Hill Redmen on Tuesday.

Webb gave up 4 hits, 4 runs — only 3 were earned — as he struck out 3 and walked just 2.

Caden Brammer came on to finish the game to finish up and he gave up 2 hits and struck out 2.

“Brayden threw the ball really well. Caden threw it well and we finally hit the ball better with some authority. We were a little bit better and we just have to keep getting better every day,” said Vikings’ coach Chad Renfroe.

The Vikings had 8 hits as Devin Renfroe and Webb each went 2-for-2 and Levi Best was 2-3.

Rock Hill had 7 different players get a hit: Nick VanKueren, Brayden Friend, Hayden Harper, Jaedon Stevens, Jacob Schwab, Tyler Brammer and Trenton Williams.

Rock Hill got an unearned run in the first inning Kelly reached on an error and Stevens got an RBI double.

The Vikings came back with 3 runs in the third to make it 3-1.

Levi Best singled, Caden Brammer and Levi Niece and Webb all walked for a run. Devin Renfroe hit a sacrifice fly and a run scored on a passed ball.

Rock Hill got a run in the top of the fourth when Schwab was hit by a pitch, Brammer was safe on a fielder’s choice, Seth Nichols walked Trenton Williams had an RBI single.

The Vikings answered with 3 runs in the bottom of the inning.

Best singled, stole second and Brammer had an RBI double. Webb RBI single, A.J. Litteral walked and Renfroe had an RBI single.

Rock Hill came back to score twice in the fifth.

Isiah Kelley walked, Friend singled, and after a double steal Schwab had a 2-run double.

But Symmes Valley put the game out of reach with 4 runs in the bottom of the inning.

Tanner McComas, Best and Caden Brammer all walked and Niece tripled to clear the bases. Niece then scored on a wild pitch.

The Vikings entertain Fairland on Thursday and Western on Friday.

Rock Hill 100 120 = 4 7 0

Sym. Valley 003 34x = 10 8 1

Brayden Friend, Jacob Schwab (3), Joe Pierce (4), Jayson McFann (5) and Isiah Kelley. Brayden Webb, Caden Brammer (5) and Nick Strow. W-Webb (IP-4, H-4, R-4, ER-3, K-3, BB-2). Brammer (IP-2, H-2, K-2). L-Brayden Friend (IP-2 H3 R-3 K-3 BB-5). Hitting-RH: Nick Van Kueren 1-4, Brayden Friend 1-3, Jaedon Stevens 1-3 2B, Hayden Harper 1-3, Jacob Schwab 1-2 2B, Tyler Brammer 1-3, Trenton Williams 1-3; SV: Levi Best 2-3, Caden Brammer 1-2 3B, Levi Niece 1-3 3B, Brayden Webb 2-2, Devin Renfroe 2-2.