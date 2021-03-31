Uvalde Ford

April 22, 1951–March 29, 2021

Uvalde (Val) Lynn Ford, 69, of Ironton, passed Monday evening, March 29, 2021, unexpectedly.

Val was born April 22, 1951, to the late Harry D. and Charlotte L. Fultz Nichols.

In addition to her parents Val was preceded in death by her best friend and sister Elane (Sissy) Elder.

Val was a member of the Ironton First Presbyterian Church, where she served as a deacon.

She was the owner of a gift and floral shop named Hodge Podge for 13 years, which was located in downtown Ironton.

Val was a very proud member of the 1969 Ironton High School graduating class, she was an avid supporter of the Ironton Fighting Tigers and their cheerleading program.

Having a great fondness for all animals, Val was a dedicated former board member of the Greenup Humane Society.

Surviving Val are, her loving husband of 48 years, Roger Ford, of Ironton, their three daughters, Keelie (Jeff) Brown, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, Marlie (Jamie) Richardson, of Jackson, Tennessee, and Heidi (Joe) Freeman, of Ironton; seven grandchildren, Emily and Huck Brown, Graylynn and Ford Richardson, Chandler Rowland, Chelcie Rowland, and Caleb Freeman; and four great-grandchildren, Ava, Layla, Kanan, and Kayleigh.

Also surviving her are, a special aunt and second mother, Helen Yvonne Lyon, of Portsmouth, and a special nephew Eric (Michelle) Elder, of Frankfort, Kentucky.

To celebrate the life of Val Ford, a funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, with Reverend Carson Hunt and Pastor Doug Henry officiating. Visitation will be held from noon–2 p.m. Friday at Music Family Funeral Home in Greenup, Kentucky.

Burial will follow services at Mt. Zion Cemetery in South Shore, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ironton First Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Fifth St., Ironton, Oh. 45638.

Due to COVID–19 restriction, please observe social distancing and face coverings.

Arrangements are under the direction and assistance of Music Family Funeral Home and Neal/Kilgore Collier Funeral Homes.