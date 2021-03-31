Jean France

Jean Dale France, 74, of South Point, died Sunday, March 28, 2021, at her home.

Jean is survived by her husband, John France.

Graveside service will take place at a later date at Union Hill Cemetery, Chesapeake.

Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.