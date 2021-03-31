Health department to have walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday

The Lawrence County Health Department will be having walk-in, Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

The department will be offering the Moderna vaccine in both first and second doses and the clinic is open to anyone age 18 or older, regardless of state residence.

Those who get the Moderna vaccine are to wait 28 days between the two doses.

The clinics are held in the gymnasium of the South Point Board of Education building, 302 High St. in South Point.

For questions, call 740-532-3962.