Mina Effingham
Mina Marie Effingham, 86, of Kenova, West Virginia, died Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Heritage Center, Huntington, West Virginia.
A memorial service will be held 6 p.m. Friday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake.
