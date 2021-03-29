Thelma Cheaib

Thelma Jean Cheaib, 53, of Huntington, West Virginia, passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Eddie Salmons officiating. Burial will follow the service at Macedonia Cemetery, Patriot.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.