Shirley Albright

Shirley Jean Albright, 81, of Wayne, died on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at her sister’s residence.

Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

