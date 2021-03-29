Ohio University announces spring commencement details

ATHENS — Ohio University has confirmed the dates and times for the spring 2021 graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies. All ceremonies will take place rain or shine at Peden Stadium, with gates opening to the public 90 minutes prior to each ceremony start time.

The date and times include:

Friday, April 30, 9 a.m.

• Graduate Commencement Ceremony

• Masters and Doctoral Candidates – All Colleges

Saturday, May 1, 9 a.m.

• Undergraduate Ceremony

• College of Business

• College of Communication

Saturday, May 1, 4 p.m.

• Undergraduate Ceremony

• College of Arts & Sciences

• College of Education

• College of Engineering and Technology

Sunday, May 2, 2 p.m.

• Undergraduate Ceremony

• College of Fine Arts

• Honors Tutorial College

• College of Health Sciences and Professions

• Center for International Studies

• University College

Students who participate in the ceremonies must wear regalia. Students should order by April 17 to ensure delivery by their commencement ceremony.

Students who RSVP’d by the deadline will be emailed instructions on how to obtain two mobile tickets for their guests. Seating is general admission.

Students who plan to participate virtually will be able to access the live stream link on the day of their ceremony at www.ohio.edu/commencement.

For more information, please visit www.ohio.edu/commencement, or email commencement@ohio.edu.