Moore dominates as Lady Tigers win twice

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — If the Rock Hill Queen of the Hill Classic actually named the best player of the classic “The Queen,” Keegan Moore would be wearing the crown.

The Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers’ junior pitcher was dominating in a 6-0 win over the Oak Hill Lady Oaks on Saturday.

Moore struck out 18 of the 21 outs, did not walk a batter and gave up a one-out single to Tamron McCain in the seventh inning to end her bid for a no-hitter.

“With Keegan on the mound, it really helps with the growing pains of the girls with not a lot of game experience,” said Ironton coach Jim Dyer.

“We are trying to find our identity as we are playing some young girls with not a lot of game experience. We really had some shining and some not so good.”

Ironton also had an error in the second and seventh innings for the other two Oak Hill baserunners.

The game was scoreless until the fourth inning when Ironton scored 3 runs.

With one out, Kylee Richendollar unloaded a home run. Kiandra Martin walked and scored on a double by Emily Weber who scored when Kayleigh Collins grounded out.

Moore aided her own cause in the fifth when she belted a 2-run homer after Graycie Brammer led off the inning with a double.

“Keegan Moore and Kylee Richendollar both had big-time home runs in the first game,” said Dyer.

Ironton added a run in the sixth when Collins singled, stole second and third and scored when Jada Rogers grounded out.

Moore secured her claim to the crown as she also pitched another complete game in the second game as she shut down the Manchester Lady Greyhounds 5-2.

Moore did give up 8 hits but she struck out 14 and walked only one while allowing 2 earned runs.

Ironton got a run in the first inning when Brammer walked, stole second, moved up on a hit by Kirsten Williams and scored on an error.

Moore drilled her second home run of the day in the sixth to make it 2-0 but the Lady Greyhounds got 2 runs in the bottom of the inning to tie the game.

Emilee Applegate singled, stole second and scored on a hit by Jenna Campbell who also stole second and came home on a hit by Kameyl Carter.

But the Lady Fighting Tigers got 3 runs in the seventh to get the win.

Brammer doubled and Williams tripled as Ironton took the lead for good. Martin walked and Weber doubled home 2 runs.

Ironton visits Wellston on Monday.

First Game

Oak Hill 000 000 0 = 0 1 1

Ironton 000 321 x = 6 7 2

Kailey Adkins and Desirae Sharp. Keegan Moore and Graycie Brammer. W-Moore (K-18, BB-0). L-Adkins (ER-6, K-4, BB-1). Hitting-OH: Tamron McCain 1-3; Ironton: Graycie Brammer 1-4 2B, Keegan Moore 2-3 2B, HR, 2-RBI, Kylee Richendollar 2-3, HR 2-RBI, Emily Weber 1-3 2B 2-RBI, Kayleigh Collins 1-3.

Second Game

Ironton 100 001 3 = 5 6 0

Manchester 000 002 0 = 2 8 1

Keegan Moore and Graycie Brammer. Brooke Kennedy and Hannah Hobbs. W-Moore (K-14, BB-2, ER-2). L-Kennedy (K-5, BB-6, ER-4). Hitting-Ironton: Graycie Brammer 1-3 2B, Kirsten Williams 2-4 3B RBI, Keegan Moore 1-4 HR RBI, Kylee Richendollar 1-3 2B, Emily Weber 1-4 2-RBI; MHS: Brooke Kennedy 2-4, Yasmin Lucas 1-4 2B, Emilee Applegate 1-2, Jenna Campbell 1-3 RBI, Kameyl Carter 1-3 RBI, Gabby Brown 1-1 2B.