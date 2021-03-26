Ironton man arrested after burglary investigation

An Ironton man was arrested after city police investigated a burglary complaint on Thursday.

According to a news release from the police department, they received a complaint from an individual that a male subject was recorded on a home security camera system at a home on the 110 block of South Fourth Street.

The individual told police they believed the suspect had entered the home and taken several pieces of property at approximately 5:48 a.m. while the residents were sleeping.

Items were listed in the initial report and identified by investigators.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. on the same date, police located the suspect riding a bicycle through town. They detained the suspect and transported him to the police department for an interview.

Police said the suspect confessed to being inside the home and having items from the home inside his backpack. Items listed in the report were recovered from the suspect during the time of arrest.

Arrested was Ronald Pierce, 19, of Ironton.

Police said Pierce is also the suspect in two stolen motor vehicles that occurred earlier in the week. He was transported and housed at the Lawrence County Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing.