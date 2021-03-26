ACTC announces “normal” fall semester

ASHLAND, Ky. – Dr. Larry Ferguson, president/CEO of Ashland Community and Technical College recently announced to the ACTC community that plans are in progress to return to normal operations in the fall 2021 semester.

“In the last year, many ACTC classes and services have transitioned online to keep our campus community safe, but we are excited to fully operate on campus again when classes resume in August,” Ferguson said. “In response to COVID-19, we have taken the following precautions to keep those who were on campus safe, including temperature checks, masks and hand sanitizer available at entrances, classroom upgrades to accommodate social distancing and several measures to keep rooms and offices sanitized.”

He said the college would continue to adhere to the governor’s Healthy at Work guidelines.

“ACTC has worked diligently to minimize the impact of COVID-19 on our faculty, staff, and students by closely adhering to the Governor’s Healthy at Work Guidelines,” Ferguson said. “We are now elated that the pandemic is lessening and we can look forward to our campuses being fully open in the fall.”

Steve Woodburn, chief student affairs officer, said he is looking forward to having students return to campus.

“It is exciting to be able to plan for a semester that may return to some resemblance of normalcy,” Woodburn said. “Although we have always been open, the number of students utilizing campus services and of course socializing with each other was minimal. Hopefully, we will see the energy that students usually bring campus back in the fall.”