Weather advisory for Lawrence County

According to the National Weather Service of Charleston, West Virginia, there is a wind advisory in effect Friday from 2 a.m. to 3 p.m. Southwest winds with gusts up to 50 miles per hour are expected.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, as well as power outages due to tree limbs being blown down.

In preparation, the National Weather Service suggests securing outdoor objects and using extra caution while driving, especially high profile vehicles.