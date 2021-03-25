Paulette Johnson

Paulette Johnson, 68, of Ashland, Kentucky, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in King’s Daughters Medical Center.

Funeral service will be noon Monday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor J.D. Crockrel officiating. Burial will follow at Burlington 37 Cemetery.

Friends may call from 11:30 a.m.–noon Monday at the funeral home where social distancing and face masks will be observed.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.slackandwallace.com.