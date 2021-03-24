March 24, 2021

Delores Martin

Delores Martin

Delores Ann Martin, 84, of Ashland, Kentucky, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at her residence.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Friends may call from 1–2 pm Saturday at the funeral home with masks and social distancing observed.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Downs Syndrome Society.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

