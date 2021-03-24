Community calendar
Calendar items can be sent to briefs@irontontribune.com.
Monday
ESC Board Meeting
The Lawrence County Educational Service Center Governing Board will meet in a special session at noon at the Lawrence County Educational Service Center, 304 N. Second Street, Ironton. It is a special due to a change in time from a regulary scheduled board meeting.
April 3
Pancake Breakfast
The South Point Fire Department will host its pancake breakfast fundraiser at the fire department, located at 104 Eisenhower St., beginning at 7 a.m. Cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Curbside pickup and delivery within the village is available. To place orders, call 740–317-4443 or 740–744-8426.
South Point Yard Sale
The village of South Point will host its biannual yard sale throughout the day. The event is village wide.
April 4
Pianist at Easter Sunday Service
Ironton First United Methodist Church, 101 North Fifth Street, Ironton, will host pianist Alsbrooks Smith Jr. at the 10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday service. The public is invited to attend.
April 5
Chesapeake Council
The Chesapeake Village Council will meet at 6 p.m. at village hall.
April 6
South Point Council
The South Point Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. at village hall.
April 11
Lawrence County Museum Opens
The Lawrence County Museum will open for its 2021 season at 1 p.m. The museum will be open 1–4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
April 12
Fairland BOE Meeting
The Fairland Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. at Fairland High School, 812 County Road 411, Proctorville.
Dawson-Bryant BOE Meeting
The Dawson-Bryant Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. at the Dawson-Bryant High School.
April 20
Land Bank Meeting
Lawrence County Land Reutilization Corporation will meet at 1 p.m.
Vaccine clinic set for today
SOUTH POINT — The Lawrence County Health Department will have a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. today at... read more