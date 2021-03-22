March 22, 2021

Sheila Johnson

Sheila Kay Johnson, 66, of Chesapeake, died on Saturday, March 20, 2021.

She is survived by her husband, Bruce Johnson.

Funeral services will be noon on Thursday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Milton Cemetery in Milton, West Virginia.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

