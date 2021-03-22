Scottie Adkins

Scottie Dale Adkins, 51, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Friday, March 19, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Jamie Adkins.

Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, by Pastor Bobby Young and Rev. James. Short. Burial will follow in Adkins Family Cemetery, Branchland, West Virginia. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

