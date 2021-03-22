March 22, 2021

Holly Blevins

By Obituaries

Published 10:42 am Monday, March 22, 2021

Holly Blevins

Holly Nicole Blevins, 26, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

A funeral service will be 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens in Chesapeake.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

