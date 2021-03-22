Holly Blevins

Holly Nicole Blevins, 26, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

A funeral service will be 2 p.m. today at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens in Chesapeake.

