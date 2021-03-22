March 22, 2021

Published 2:29 pm Monday, March 22, 2021

Dianna Lambert

Dianna Lynn Lambert, 65, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Friday, March 19, 2021, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, West Virginia.

There will be no services held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

