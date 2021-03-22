Dianna Lambert

Dianna Lynn Lambert, 65, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Friday, March 19, 2021, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, West Virginia.

There will be no services held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

