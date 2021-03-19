March 19, 2021

OVP HEALTH receives $900K grant to fund inpatient addiction treatment services for uninsured

By Staff Reports

Published 12:00 am Friday, March 19, 2021

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — OVP HEALTH, based in Huntington, WV, has received a grant of $900,000 from the Alcohol and Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Board of Lawrence, Scioto and Adams counties to fund inpatient addiction care at the OVP HEALTH Recovery Center, in South Point, for patients from those counties who are unable to pay for care.

The grant, which will be distributed in two annual installments of $450,000, is part of a larger grant awarded to ADAMHS boards throughout the state of Ohio from the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS), stemming from an allocation of State Opioid Response (SOR) federal funds.

To be eligible for payment assistance, which covers most costs associated with care at the OVP HEALTH Recovery Center, patients must be uninsured, unable to pay for care, and current residents of Lawrence, Scioto or Adams counties.

For more information about OVP HEALTH, go to ovphealth.com.

