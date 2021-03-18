Lawrence 4-H leaders honored

Enrollment deadline for fair is March 31

Lawrence County 4-H proudly celebrated Ohio 4-H Week last week, as the 4-H Teen Leaders were recognized statewide.

The Lawrence County 4-H Teen Leaders received the 2021 Ohio 4-H Community Service Award during the Ohio 4-H Awards & Recognition Event on Thursday. Each year, they partner with local school districts to participate in the Angel Tree project, a program where people shop anonymously for youth in need.

With COVID-19 restrictions in place, teens were unable to shop in-person this year, so they organized a virtual shopping experience. The group met via Zoom, sent messages back-and-forth, reviewed sites and were able to provide holiday gifts for several Lawrence County youths.

“Not only did the Teen Leaders maintain their tradition during a challenging time, but they also learned the importance of contributing to their community and helping others in need,” Rachael Fraley, Lawrence County extension educator for 4-H, said.

Also recognized during the Ohio 4-H Awards & Recognition Event were Lawrence County 4-H volunteers Leslie Milleson and Mike Forbush, for their 40 years of dedication and service to the program.

“Our 4-H program is successful because of committed volunteers like Leslie and Mike,” Fraley said. “Over 125 caring, screened adult volunteers serve the Lawrence County 4-H program through community clubs, school enrichment and advisory committees each year.”

The fair provides an opportunity for youth to showcase their skills learned and their completed 4-H projects. 4-H project exhibition is offered to youth age 8 and in the third grade to age 18, as of Jan. 1.

“There are 4-H projects for every interest,” Rachael said. “Although 4-H is open enrollment, in order to be eligible to exhibit at the county fair youth must be enrolled in a 4-H Club or FFA Chapter by March 31.”

Youth interested in 4-H and looking for a Lawrence County 4-H Club, should call the OSU Extension, Lawrence County Office at 740-533-4322 or email Fraley at Fraley.171@osu.edu.