Lois Sites

Jan. 2, 1934–March 16, 2021

Lois Ann (Gannon) Sites, 87, of Coal Grove, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Oakmont Manor Nursing Facility, Flatwoods, Kentucky.

She was born Jan. 2, 1934, to the late John and Mary (Perlick) Gannon and was also preceded in death by her husband, W. Donald Sites, on Nov. 11, 1998.

Lois graduated from Rock Hill High School and was a homemaker and later in life, worked over 25 years at the Ashland Walmart.

She enjoyed quilting and loved every minute she was able to spend with her family.

She was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by three sisters, Glenna Plymale, Joanne Winger and Lexie Jean Frier; three stepsisters, Myrtle Hankins, Margaret Sutton and Clarene Hammonds; two stepbrothers, John Gannon and Willy Gannon.

Those left to cherish her memory are three sons, Stephen Sites, of Coal Grove, Emmett (Michele) Sites and Jeffery Sites, of Columbus; two daughters: Terri Dawn (Thomas) Corvin, of Ironton, and Kathi Caldwell, of Coal Grove; seven grandchildren, Derek and Nicholas Caldwell, Alicia Fraley, Ryan Corvin, Emmillee Wilson and Will and Evan Sites; two brothers, Ronald (Linda) Gannon, of Ironton, and Harold (Joyce) Gannon, of Ironton; and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be noon Saturday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Bro. Chad Pemberton officiating. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton.