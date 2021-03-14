CCTC students build ramp for Rock Hill student

The Collins Career Technical Center carpentry and building maintenance programs were asked to build a ramp for a disabled student from Rock Hill District.

Bryan Ward, supervisor of the Trade Industry Academy at CCTC, said the ramp was installed on Thursday at the student’s home.

“He had no way of getting in and out of the house before,” Ward said.

He said the superintendent of the school district had learned of the situation and contacted Principal Steve Dodgion at CCT, where he knew a carpentry class existed.

Ward said the principal was a member of the National Wild Turkey Federation, who bought the materials for the project, totaling a little more than $4,000.

Ward said that, due to COVID-19 guidelines, the ramp was constructed in 10-foot sections at the school by carpentry students and then, with help from heavy equipment students, transported to the child’s home. He said altogether, the ramp is about 50-feet long.

“Now he will be able to get in and out of the house safely,” Ward said.

He said the ramp also includes a 110-foot porch and a contractor will also be pouring a sidewalk and area for the student to wait for the school bus.

Ward said carpentry students have done other projects for the community, including building a similar ramp at the caboose in downtown Ironton after CCTC’s auto collision students had painted it.

“This was a good project,” he said of this week’s completion, which he said would go toward their grades in the class. “It allowed them to use the carpentry skills they have learned.”

Other teachers involved in the project included carpentry instructor Matt Parnell, building maintenance instructor Danny French, heavy equipment instructor Nick Tabor and social studies teacher Cody Crawford.