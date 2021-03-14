Doug Johnson: An infidel loses a match of wits with a gentleman

Many years ago, Evangelist E. L. Hyde was conducting revival meetings in New Jersey.

One evening he read Psalm 14:1, “The fool hath said in his heart, ‘There is no God.’”

In the course of his remarks, he said that he could prove, to the satisfaction of any infidel, within 10 minutes, that the infidel was a fool.

The next morning while he was out walking, a man accosted him very abruptly by saying, “Aren’t you the evangelist preaching up here at the church?”

“Yes, sir,” Mr. Hyde replied.

“Well, I supposed you were a gentleman.”

“I claim to be one.”

“Well, I don’t think you are. Didn’t you say last night that you could prove, to the satisfaction of anyone, within ten minutes, that all infidels are fools? If you don’t prove it to my satisfaction, I will publish you in all city papers as the worst liar that ever struck the city.”

Seeing there was no possibility of reasoning with the man, Mr. Hyde said, “Where is your infidel?”

“I claim to be one,” the man replied. “And I want you to know that I am no fool, either.”

“You mean you think there is no reality to Christianity?”

“I do, sir. I have studied all phases of the subject.”

“I have traveled and delivered lectures against Christianity for more than 12 years and I am prepared to say there is nothing to it.”

“You are certain there is nothing to it?”

“Yes, sir, there is nothing to it.”

“Will you please tell me,” said Mr. Hyde, “if a man who will lecture for 12 years against nothing is not a fool, what, in your judgment, would constitute a fool?”

The man turned away in a rage.

Mr. Hyde, drawing out his watch, insisted he still had six minutes left.

But the infidel would not hear him nor was Mr. Hyde published in the papers.

There have been many who have tried to explain away God over the years, but everyone has failed.

Some will debate Creationism vs. Evolution… others will argue about denominational doctrines and the validity of the Bible.

However, I have found that the greatest evidence for God is not in our debates and arguments, but simply in the changed lives of people that have been touched by His power and grace.

Alfred Henry Ackley wrote a song that was published in 1933 and has become a popular song of faith in many churches worldwide. The song is titled “He Lives” and the chorus simply says,

“You ask me how I know He lives? He lives within my heart.”

Having Jesus in your heart is great… but having Him in your actions is even better!

That’s how an unbelieving world will know

He’s alive when they see His people living like Him.

Rev. Doug Johnson is the senior pastor at Raven Assembly of God in Raven, Virginia.