Reds announce ticket options, promotion giveaways

Rob Butcher

Cincinnati Reds’ VP Media Relations

CINCINNATI — As the Cincinnati Reds welcome fans back to Great American Ball Park this season, several ticketing options are available. All tickets purchased for the 2021 season will all be issued digitally via the MLB Ballpark app to allow contactless entry into the ballpark.

Season Ticket Memberships

Plans starting at just 14 games are the best way to lock in seats for the 2021 season and at the biggest savings. Inventory is limited, so fans can buy now to reserve their seats today. Order at reds.com/Membership or (513) 765-7500.

Single Game Tickets – March 17

A limited number of single-game tickets for the 2021 regular season will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, March 17, at 9 a.m. exclusively at reds.com, excluding Opening Day. The ticket windows at Great American Ball Park will open on March 18 at 9 a.m.

Promotions and Giveaways

The 2021 Cincinnati Reds promotional schedule features 11 Fireworks Fridays shows (April 30-Sept. 17), Super Saturday giveaways including five bobbleheads, an Eric Davis Funko Pop! presented by Skyline Chili, a Marty Brennaman commemorative pennant and a special Joe Morgan Day on August 8. Also returning are Family Sundays presented by Klosterman Bakery featuring giveaways for kids.

Super Saturday Bobbleheads

• May 22 Mike Moustakas Bobblehead, presented by PNC Bank

• June 12 Shogo Akiyama Bobblehead, presented by Toyota

• June 26 “Queen City Sluggers” Triple Bobblehead, presented by St. Elizabeth Healthcare (Featuring the Reds top three single-season HR hitters – Ted Kluszewski, George Foster and Eugenio Suárez)

• Aug. 7 Gapper “Bobble Belly”

• Sept. 4 Barry Larkin Dual Bobblehead, presented by TriHealth (Celebrating the 25th anniversary of Larkin becoming baseball’s first 30/30 shortstop)

The promotional schedule can be found at reds.com/Promotions. Quantities are limited on giveaways. Giveaway dates, items and quantities are subject to change.

Stay Safe at Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park has been designated a Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC) STAR™ accredited facility. GBAC STAR is the gold standard of prepared facilities. The Reds have established a cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention program to minimize risks associated with infectious agents like the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).

The Reds are following current CDC protocols and working with government officials in partnership with TriHealth and St. Elizabeth Healthcare to ensure our facility fosters a safe environment. Health and safety measures that fans should expect when visiting Great American Ball Park include:

• Masks are mandatory and should properly cover the nose and mouth unless eating or drinking in the seats

• Socially distanced pod-style seating for up to six per group to safely distance fans while watching the game

• Contactless and cashless forms of payment at concessions and merchandise stands

• New bag policy prohibiting backpacks

For the full list of safety protocols and ballpark policies, please visit reds.com/Safe or reds.com/GuestGuide.