Scott Johnson

Scott Anthony Johnson, 46, of Ironton, died Monday, March 8, 2021, at his residence.

Private graveside service will be held at a later date, with Pastor Jeff Cremeans officiating.

There will be no public visitation.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Johnson family.

To offer online condolences please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

