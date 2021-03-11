Health department to have walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday
The Lawrence County Board of Health will have a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. on Friday.
They will also be have clinics on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m.
The clinic is for those 50 or older, pregnant women, those who have Type-2 diabetes or end stage kidney disease.
The clinic is being held at the South Point Board of Education building, located at 302 High St., South Point.
Masks are required.
