Harold Craig

Harold Lloyd Craig, 88, of Scottown, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

A graveside service will be held 2:30 p.m. Monday at Locust Grove Cemetery, Willow Wood. Burial will follow. Visitation will be held 1–2 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

